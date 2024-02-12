Mowasalat Helps Transport Over 3.3 Million Passengers During Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) provided comprehensive transportation services during the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Demonstrating a commitment to excellence and efficiency, Mowasalat (Karwa) has once again proven itself as a leader in transportation, facilitating seamless travel for fans, teams, and officials throughout the tournament.

During the event, Mowasalat (Karwa)'s Tournament and Public Bus Services Team managed the transportation of 3,389,040 passengers, with a record-breaking day on January 31 as the event's busiest.

This achievement once again highlights the company's ability to deliver outstanding service on a massive scale.

Doha Metro, Lusail Tram transport over 6.4 million passengers during Asian Cup 2023

To meet demand during the Asian Cup, Mowasalat (Karwa) operated a fleet of 900 buses, while focusing on environmental sustainability with 50% of the vehicles being electric. The operation was supported by a dedicated team of 1,000 drivers and 500 support and ground staff from over 54 nationalities, reflecting the global spirit of the event.

Specialised transportation services catered to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) requirements, including tailored solutions for the 24 National Teams, officials and referees, international VIPs, and media personnel. Mowasalat (Karwa) elevated the fan experience by metro shuttle services to major stadiums such as Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama, and Abdula Bin Khalifa, and park-and-ride options for Lusail Stadium.

It also provided attendees with exceptional taxi and limousine services. With dedicated ranks at every stadium, Karwa ensured a seamless, safe, and comfortable transportation experience, supporting the seamless flow of fans to and from the games.

“The AFC 2023 Asian Cup project has been a remarkable achievement for Mowasalat (Karwa). Since we organised the transport for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 we have not rested on our laurels but have honed our service skills and operational streamlining,” said Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Fahad Saad Al Qahtani (pictured).

“Our detailed planning and the dedication of our diverse team have demonstrated our capacity to provide great transportation solutions. We are honoured to have contributed significantly to the success of this global event, reinforcing Qatar's position as a premier destination for major sports tournaments.”