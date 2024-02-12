               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Technical Team For Awareness Works In GCC Sates Convenes Meeting


2/12/2024 4:21:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The technical team for awareness works in security media field in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states held its 7th meeting virtually yesterday.

Assistant Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al Nuaimi chaired the meeting.

Director of the Security Media Department Lt. Col. Hadi Mohamed Al Hajri represented the State of Qatar at the meeting which discussed a range of topics on the agenda, along with the issues pertaining to security awareness in the GCC states.

MENAFN12022024000063011010ID1107840235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search