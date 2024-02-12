Xiaomi Launches Hyperos For Unified Connectivity

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi HyperOS, the powerhouse behind its smart ecosystem, promising a revolutionary user experience. Pre-installed on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi TV S Pro 85" MiniLED, and other devices in domestic markets.

Comprehensive Refactoring: Enhance individual device performance.

Xiaomi's growth from 100 to 1.175 billion users in 13 years led to a diverse product catalog across 200 categories. To address IoT complexities, Xiaomi developed HyperOS since 2017, unifying all ecosystem devices into a single framework for optimal performance, consistent user experience, and seamless connectivity across Xiaomi devices.

Driven by Linux and the proprietary Xiaomi Vela system, Xiaomi HyperOS excels in compatibility and resource management. Supporting 200+ processor platforms and 20 file systems, it accommodates diverse devices with flexible configuration options. Handling RAM sizes from 64KB to 24GB ensures efficient resource use. HyperOS is lightweight, occupying only 8.75GB in smartphone firmware, a notable efficiency advance compared to competitors.

Xiaomi HyperOS excels in hardware and task management, optimizing performance with dynamic adjustments. In resource-intensive games, it provides stable frame rates and lower power consumption than Android on smartphones. Task splitting on lightweight devices maximizes hardware performance. The OS has undergone extensive restructuring, optimizing file system, memory management, imaging subsystem, and network system for efficient use of varying hardware, ensuring peak performance.

Cross-Device Intelligent Connectivity: Enable seamless cross-end device connections.

Xiaomi HyperOS transforms traditional system architectures, introducing the innovative HyperConnect framework for real-time networking across devices. The integrated device center empowers users to effortlessly monitor and manage their entire connected array from any location, ushering in a new era of convenience and efficiency within the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Xiaomi HyperOS effortlessly unifies connected devices, enabling seamless camera switching, accessing car cameras from your phone, using your smartphone's rear camera on a tablet or laptop, and connecting your tablet to the internet through your smartphone. Apps, clipboard content, and notifications move seamlessly between devices based on user needs.

Proactive Intelligence: Deliver intelligent services as a central hub.

In the IoT era, Xiaomi HyperOS integrates an AI subsystem for proactive device assistance. HyperMind, Xiaomi's cognitive center, adapts to user needs using four perceptual capabilities: environment, vision, sound, and behavior. For instance, if a user habitually turns on the living room light after unlocking their smart door lock, HyperMind automates room illumination based on learned patterns with user consent. This innovation streamlines connectivity, reduces learning costs, and simplifies device interactions without complex logic comprehension.

Xiaomi HyperOS utilizes large foundation models for advanced applications. The AI Assistant enables powerful text generation, supporting speech and article summarization. Real-time subtitles in video conferences transcribe conversations, enhancing meeting summaries. Users can verbally search for images and generate AI images from existing portraits. The tablet's "Mi Canvas" includes an AI brush transforming doodles into art. Third-party apps leverage the AI subsystem for tasks like document comprehension in WPS screenshots and presentation generation.

Xiaomi HyperOS integrates large foundation models into the device NPU through its AI subsystem, supporting self-developed models on Xiaomi smartphones. This reduces size and memory usage by 75%, with drawing time cut from 100 to 5 seconds. These enhancements notably improve image generation features in Xiaomi AI Assistant, including 'Text to Image' and 'Image Extender' in device photo albums.

End-to-End Security: Ensure robust cross-device and system-wide privacy.

Xiaomi prioritizes user privacy and security, utilizing a dedicated security subsystem built on the self-developed TEE operating on dedicated hardware. Covering various security features on smartphones and AIoT devices, it underscores our commitment to ensuring a secure user experience. Xiaomi HyperOS prioritizes security, extending protection to both individual devices and interconnected security modules. The module-based TEE fosters mutual trust among devices in the network, while end-to-end encryption via TEE ensures secure data transmission across the entire network.

Open Platform: Promote global collaboration for ecosystem development.

Xiaomi HyperOS fosters an open-source ecosystem, welcoming partners to shape an intelligent user experience collaboratively. The release of Xiaomi Vela, an open-source IoT software platform based on NuttX, simplifies development by abstracting hardware differences for upper-level developers. This move promotes innovation, enhances performance, and enables real-time connectivity across diverse devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS: A human-centric OS connecting personal devices, cars, and smart homes for an advanced ecosystem, aligning with Xiaomi's vision of "Human x Car x Home."

The Xiaomi 14 Series, along with other devices like Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi TV S Pro 85" miniLED in domestic markets, will feature pre-installed Xiaomi HyperOS.

