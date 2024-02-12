UAE's ATRC Launches Global Tech R&D Platform At WGS 2024: Allocates US$200 Mn Fund To Accelerate Innovation For Developi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

In a landmark announcement on Day 1 of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at facilitating global access to cutting-edge technology solutions. The newly launched 'ATRC Global Tech R&D Platform' serves as a channel for countries worldwide to tap into the UAE's technological expertise to address their unique challenges.

As the driving force behind Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE's advanced research and development (R&D) ecosystem, this initiative underscores ATRC's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and global prosperity. In an era of rapid technological transformation, the platform seeks to bridge technology gaps experienced by nations worldwide by offering tailored solutions to their pressing needs.

To initiate applications through the platform, ATRC is allocating US$200 million in funding to accelerate innovation, particularly for emerging and developing nations. By committing to absorb resource and research costs, the funding facilitates the development of sophisticated technology solutions, empowering these nations to keep pace with the latest advancements.

The ATRC Global Tech R&D Platform invites applications from governments, organizations, and eligible stakeholders all over the world, prioritizing collaboration, and inclusivity. Through a rigorous evaluation process, initiatives aligned with the platform's mission will receive support in six priority sectors: Aerospace and Space; Food and Agriculture; Healthcare; Safety and Security; Sustainability, Environment, and Energy; and Transport.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC, underscores the profound global impact of the initiative, stating: "Our commitment is to empower every nation with the means to thrive in this technology-driven world. ATRC stands ready to partner with countries worldwide, leveraging our expertise in technology to address their challenges and drive collective progress in the AI-driven era."

Over the span of almost four years, ATRC has developed a robust R&D ecosystem, with over 850 researchers from more than 70 countries. It has built an entire ecosystem that systematically supports every critical stage of a technology's development journey. Its entity ASPIRE crowdsources global talent through grand challenges and global competitions and identifies technology gaps with its clients. The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is focused on applied research with intentional outcomes and houses its leading researchers and scientists, while VentureOne commercializes its solutions, taking R&D products and services from lab to market.

ATRC offers a spectrum of capabilities spanning quantum and AI, autonomous robotics, and cryptography, as well as advanced materials, propulsion, and space – guiding technology needs from ideation to innovation.

From identifying an entity's tech pain point to developing bespoke R&D solutions, ATRC orchestrates the complete lifecycle of technology advancement for companies and countries that need support. Situated at the global crossroads, it extends its reach to entities worldwide, facilitating innovation on a truly global scale.

Al Bannai is set to address a plenary session at the World Governments Summit, highlighting his views on AI's evolution and emerging opportunities.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of ATRC's global applied research arm, TII, expressed optimism about the fund's potential to catalyze innovation, and said: "Through this platform, we will help identify untapped innovation around the world, unleashing the power of transformative technologies, and sparking economic growth."

ATRC is calling on nations to collaborate and contribute to the global technological landscape. For further details on the ATRC Tech R&D Fund, applicants can contact the Council via ASPIRE, at aspireuae .

“We're here to identify technology gaps and facilitate sophisticated solutions that countries may need to explore for a resilient future”, said Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE.

In a similar stance to support the wider adoption of advanced technologies, last year, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) was among the first to open-source its world ranking large language model, Falcon 40B under the Apache 2.0 license – royalty-free.

