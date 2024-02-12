               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 6


2/12/2024 4:15:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 3 2024



 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95

12 February 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 6

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 6:

Number
of shares 		VWAP
DKK 		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement - -
05/02/2024 100,000 199.3472 19,934,720
06/02/2024 100,000 197.1926 19,719,260
07/02/2024 100,000 193.6215 19,362,150
08/02/2024 120,000 192.8446 23,141,352
09/02/2024 120,000 193.1890 23,182,680
Total accumulated over week 6 540,000 195.0744 105,340,162
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 540,000 195.0744 105,340,162

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.06% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments

  • Company announcement no 3 2024
  • Individual Transactions - Week 6

MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107840168

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search