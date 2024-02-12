(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

12 February 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 6

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 6:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement - - 05/02/2024 100,000 199.3472 19,934,720 06/02/2024 100,000 197.1926 19,719,260 07/02/2024 100,000 193.6215 19,362,150 08/02/2024 120,000 192.8446 23,141,352 09/02/2024 120,000 193.1890 23,182,680 Total accumulated over week 6 540,000 195.0744 105,340,162 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 540,000 195.0744 105,340,162

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.06% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





Company announcement no 3 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 6