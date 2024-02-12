Mclaren Racing Announces Optimum Nutrition As Official Sports Nutrition Partner Of Mclaren Formula 1 Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Racing today announced Optimum Nutrition, the world's number one sports nutrition brand, as Official Sports Nutrition Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the 2024 season and beyond.



With a key focus on the McLaren F1 Team drivers and pit crew, the partnership unites two brands with high human performance at their core, constantly striving for better. Optimum Nutrition will support the team's performance, health and wellbeing with science-led sports nutrition products driven by innovation, ensuring the team can unlock its potential throughout the 2024 season.

Building on the team's accomplishments in the 2023 season – including breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest ever pit stop, with a 1.80-second stop at the Qatar Grand Prix, Optimum Nutrition will support the McLaren team to help everyone stay at the top of their game.

Optimum Nutrition branding will feature on the pit crew overalls and set-up kit, and the driver overalls of McLaren Formula 1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

“It is great to welcome Optimum Nutrition to the team. We operate in a high performance environment and our people are our most important asset, so it's fantastic that Optimum Nutrition will support our continuous push for improvement and excellence across everything we do.”

Colin Westcott-Pitt, Global Chief Brand Officer, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said:

“We're delighted that Optimum Nutrition, which has been trusted by all types of athletes across many sports for 35 years, has joined McLaren Racing as Official Sports Nutrition Partner. Both McLaren and Optimum Nutrition are dedicated to peak human performance and excellence so we are thrilled to be working together during the forthcoming F1 season.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About Optimum Nutrition

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), Optimum Nutrition is the world's #1 sports nutrition brand*, producing a wide variety of high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, energy products and ready-to-eat protein bars. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% WheyTM, which is the most trusted and reviewed protein powder in the world. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world. For more information, visit and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2024 edition, Sports Nutrition category, % retail value share, 2023 data.

