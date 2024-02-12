Food Sterilization Equipment Market To Reach US$1.021 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 4.53%

Unsafe food costs low- and middle-income nations US$ 110 billion annually in lost productivity and medical costs. 40% of foodborne illness deaths occur in children under the age of five, which results in 125 000 deaths annually. Additionally, as per the report published by the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, in June 2023, the most prevalent illnesses brought on by eating tainted food are diarrheal illnesses, which annually sicken 550 million people and claim 230, 000 lives.

Increasing Awareness among Consumers

The increasing awareness among consumers about food safety is contemplated to bolster the global food sterilization equipment market. As per the United Kingdom Food Security Report 2021, published by Department for Environment & Rural Affairs, consumers who know something about the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland (78%) and Scotland (77%) have confidence in the FSA's ability to ensure that food is both safe and what it claims to be. 93% of customers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are certain that the food they purchase is safe to consume, and 89% are certain that the information on the food labels is true. Consumers in Scotland have a 68% trust in the information on food labels. Consumer confidence in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is highest in farmers (88%) and stores and supermarkets (87%) and lowest in takeaways (70%) and food delivery services (52%).

Technological Advancements in the Field

The viability of employing low-energy electron beams (LEEBs) and low-energy X-rays to lessen infestation and microbial contamination was established in 2021 by an IAEA-coordinated research initiative. The development and promotion of the new technology of in-house radiation processing of foods are being furthered by a new coordinated research initiative focused on low-energy beam treatments. Food irradiation is a method that increases food safety and shelf life by preventing microbial development and eradicating it. The sterilization of food and medicinal items using gamma, x, and electron beams has also received FDA approval. Crustaceans, beef, pig, chicken, lettuce and spinach, fresh fruits and vegetables, shell eggs, spices, and seasonings are among the foods that can be sterilized by food irradiation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow Significantly

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the global food sterilization equipment market. The regional market has been further segmented into country level which includes major countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and, Others. The market in this area is predicted to be driven by rising consumer spending on ready meals, rising consumption of canned food, and rising health consciousness.

China is expected to become one of the most alluring markets for food sterilizing equipment as a result of stringent government restrictions on the packaging of infant food that are driving investments in the food and beverage production sector. By adopting food sterilization equipment, businesses are focusing on expanding their production capabilities of sterilization methods like herbs, spices, and seeds as well as sterilized food products to meet consumer demand. For instance, in August 2022, Krishna Engineering, a top manufacturer of ETO sterilizers modernized its sterilization facility with a steam-based sterilization technique so that the food and spice industries, which are impacted by microorganisms, can find comfort and anticipate supplying 100% organic products.

Segmentation:

By Sterilization Method



Heat

Dry Heat Sterilization

Moist Heat Sterilization

Filtration Others

By Application



Spices, Seasonings and Herbs

Cereals and Pulses

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Dairy products Others

Companies Profiled



Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Steriflow

China Zhengzhou Taizy Machinery Co., Ltd

Andersen Products, Inc.

Raphanel System

Buhler

Surdry, S.L.

Systec GmbH Ventilex

