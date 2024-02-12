‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ Trailer Is A Peek Into Sensational Murder Of Sheena Bora

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming true crime documentary 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' was unveiled on Monday. It gives audiences a glimpse of the infamous alleged murder case that sent shockwaves across the country.

It also features Indrani Mukerjea, who has been accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, answering the questions with regard to the case.

What unfolded after shook Mumbai's high society and the country at large, forever altering the lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families.

Indrani, who was an accomplished media executive and socialite, was married to media baron Peter Mukerjea. In 2015, she was arrested for murdering Sheena Bora. After her arrest, Indrani was sent to judicial custody at a women's-only prison in Byculla Jail, Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and filed charges against Indrani under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and forgery), 364 (kidnapping) 120-B (conspiracy).

Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy, this gripping four-episode docuseries examines the complexities of the highly-debated Sheena Bora case. The US-based MakeMake and the India Today Group produced the series, which premieres on February 23.

As the shocking story unfolds, viewers will get to witness the unseen family photographs and unsettling call recordings, providing insights into the motives behind young Sheena's mysterious disappearance and casting doubt on each person's version of the truth.

Navigating through conflicting initial reports, the docuseries presents both sides of the narrative, offering a glimpse into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family and the secrets that unravelled and destroyed lives.

'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' drops on February 23, on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/kvd