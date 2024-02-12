EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EV Digital Invest AG receives ECSP licence creating new growth opportunities

Investment platform receives ECSP license as BaFin approved confirmation of quality

Licensing offers growth potential for digital real estate investments for both real estate developers and investors First financing project under ECSP regime was successfully placed within a few hours Berlin, February 12 th , 2024. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online investment platforms“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” and "Digital Invest Assets", has received the European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP) license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). EV Digital Invest AG is thus increasing the attractiveness of its digital real estate investments for both customer groups – real estate developers and investors.



At the core, the new offering enables more customer-orientated financing options, an accelerated financing process and increased investment amounts for experienced investors. Engel & Völkers Digital Invest has already placed its first project under the new license on its platform. The sustainable logistics real estate project“DFI Zukunftspark Oberfranken III” by strategic partner DFI Real Estate has a volume of 1,900,000 EUR and was fully financed within just a few hours.



Marc Laubenheimer, CEO of EV Digital Invest AG, emphasizes:“The license allows us to significantly strengthen our offerings for both our customer groups. This allows us to respond to the increasing demand for flexible financing options by also offering senior and whole loans in addition to conventional junior loans. I am also very pleased that experienced investors can now invest considerably more than the regulatory maximum of 25,000 EUR previously permitted. In discussions with our loyal customers, this limit was often a barrier to investment.“



Karl Poerschke, COO of EV Digital Invest AG , adds:“Receiving the ECSP license is an important milestone for us. The certification confirms our high-quality standards. I am proud that with this license we are one of the first German platforms to meet the strict requirements for transparency, risk management and governance of the European and national regulators. It's encouraging to see that a new balanced regulatory regime is having a positive impact on all our customers.“



Growth opportunities and improved competitiveness

The ECSP license also significantly speeds up the company's financing processes. Financing requests can be processed more quickly in the future. This increases the competitiveness in the European market, as financing usually has to be structured and disbursed within a few weeks. In the future, the ECSP license will give EV Digital Invest AG access to the European market and thus significant pan-European growth opportunities.



EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes – from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over EUR 230 million in investment volume.



Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities unrelated to real estate. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and growth as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



