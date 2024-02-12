EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Benedikt Bonnmann succeeds Torsten Wegener on adesso SE Executive Board / Continued strategic focus on forward-thinking artificial intelligence technologies

Benedikt Bonnmann succeeds Torsten Wegener on adesso SE Executive Board / Continued strategic focus on forward-thinking artificial intelligence technologies The adesso SE Supervisory Board has appointed Benedikt Bonnmann to the Executive Board of adesso SE with effect from 1 April 2024. His contract will run until 2028. Bonnmann joined adesso in 2017. Most recently, he headed up the Digital Horizontals business area as Executive Director and was personally responsible for the Data & Analytics division. By making this appointment, the Supervisory Board continues to set up the adesso Group to take further advantage of the considerable business opportunities offered by artificial intelligence. Bonnmann will also take over Executive Board responsibility for the Automotive, Life Science, Manufacturing and Retail industries from Torsten Wegener, who is set to step down from the Executive Board when his contract ends on 31 March 2024. Wegener, who is keen to take on new challenges, has signed a consulting agreement and will maintain close ties to the company. He will also continue to hold key Advisory Board positions for adesso, including on the committees of material, Bluplanet und adesso Turkey. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Torsten Wegener for his outstanding contribution to the successful development of the company over the years. During his time with adesso, he has been a driving force behind its Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing Industry and Life Science activities, as well as data, digital experience, cloud and SmartShore business. New Executive Board member Benedikt Bonnmann studied business informatics at Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University in Mannheim before completing an MBA with a focus on corporate performance management at Graduate School Rhein-Neckar. After a number of positions in business intelligence consulting with a focus on SAP, he then set up his own consulting firm, which was taken over by adesso in 2017. Since then, Bonnmann has played a key role in furthering data, analytics and AI business at adesso. Thanks to his expertise and outstanding management skills, the business line has grown to around 300 employees under his stewardship in the past five years. The adesso Group already generates business in the high double-digit million range with data and AI. Companies of all shapes and sizes are currently laying the groundwork for the effective use of such technologies. Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will be a particular focal point in 2024, as it has the potential to revolutionize the business world. “I am delighted that we have been able to find an internal successor on the Executive Board for this increasingly important area in the shape of Benedikt Bonnmann,” says Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn, Supervisory Board Chairman and primary shareholder of adesso SE.“With his outstanding expertise, I firmly believe that Benedikt will be a source of fresh impetus for our future growth. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would also like to thank Torsten Wegener for his service to the company.”



adesso Group With more than 9,200 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 1 billion in 2023, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.





