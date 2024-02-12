Centre's '100 Cube' Initiative Aims To Propel Odisha's Startup Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneshwar, Feb 12 (KNN) The Centre has unveiled the '100 Cube' initiative, aiming to foster a hundred start-ups each valued at Rs 100 crore by 2036, coinciding with Odisha's statehood centenary.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, inaugurated the '100 Cube' initiative at IIT Bhubaneshwar.

He emphasised the Modi government's dedication to the 'Purvodaya' vision, focusing on propelling development in eastern states.

Highlighting the significant advancements in the start-up ecosystem facilitated by the Centre, Pradhan noted Odisha's comparatively sluggish progress.

He cited“In DPIIT's latest 'States Start-up Ranking Framework', Odisha found itself trailing behind leading states like Gujarat, which have successfully harnessed the wave of digital transformation and entrepreneurial spirit, riding on the proactive policies of the Centre.”

Despite Odisha's abundant resources, talent, and cultural heritage, Pradhan pointed out its failure to fully harness its potential.

He underscored the state's historical legacy of scholarship and innovation but lamented challenges such as brain drain, with many talented individuals seeking opportunities elsewhere.

