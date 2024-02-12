Nearly 100 Killed In Israel Pummels Rafah

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 100 were killed in predawn Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

AFP quoted a statement from the ministry as driving up an earlier death toll of 52 in the strikes along the Egyptian border.

Hamas denounced the latest air strikes on Rafah as an“expansion of the scope of the massacres it was committing against Palestinians.

A statement from Hamas, cited by Al Jazeera, said:“The Nazi occupation army's attack ... is considered a continuation of the genocidal war and attempts at forced displacement ...”

Also on Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) head renewed his call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

According to Reuters, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced concern over the lack of medical supplies into Gaza.

