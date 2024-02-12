Smart Village Receives Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Laboratory In Cooperation With Ministry Of Environment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Smart Villages Development and Management Company (SVC) announced its cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, through the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, by hosting the mobile air monitoring laboratory unit (MAML) at Smart Village to measure the air quality in the area.

The MAML collects and analyzes data and information about air quality, evaluates pollution levels, and compares them to local and international standards. This helps in creating standard references for preparing environmental indicators for air quality. The process uses 120 monitoring stations across different regions nationwide, as well as two mobile laboratories.

Louaye Al Mamlouk, the Vice President of Operation and Facilities at SVC, said that the company conducts periodic tests to monitor the air quality in the open and green areas of Smart Village, as part of its commitment to applying the highest international standards in project management, in line with sustainable environmental requirements. He added,“SVC considers Smart Village a pioneering and unique development in Egypt, and it constantly works to cover every aspect to maintain the best possible work environment for the businesses, corporations, entrepreneurs, and workers in Smart Village.”

The Vice President of Operation and Facilities also highlighted that Smart Village's strategic location in Western Cairo, away from the city center's noise and congestion, provides a pollution-free work environment, surrounded by lush green spaces that make up more than 80% of the business park's area.

Smart Village is the first integrated business park in Egypt that hosts multinational and local companies, governmental and financial authorities, regulators, educational institutions, and R&D centers, offering a wide range of services.