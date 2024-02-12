54 Dead In Southern Philippines Landslide

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The number of people killed in a landslide that hit Davao de Oro in the southern Philippines has climbed to 54. The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains. Davao de Oro's provincial government said in a Facebook post that 54 bodies had been recovered. At least 32 residents survived with injuries but 63 remained missing, it said.

