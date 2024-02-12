3 Palestinians Injured In Israeli Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation gunfire in the West Bank on Monday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Masyoun neighborhood in Ramallah City, raided a number of houses, and fired at Palestinian civilians, injuring one in the foot.

One More Palestinian was injured after the occupation forces broke into the town of Tamoun, southeast of Tubas. The forces arrested one Palestinian in the town.

In Nablus, the Israeli forces raided the village of Tell and shot one Palestinian in the thigh.

The occupation forces also raided several houses in Balata Camp, east of Nablus, amidst heaving firing. The forces broke into several houses and searched them.

Various towns and cities of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily incursions and arrest campaigns by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

