15 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Bombardment Of House In Deir Al-Balah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fifteen Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred Monday after the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Health sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah said that 15 people, including children, were martyred after the bombing of a house in the Al-Baraka area, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The Israeli occupations brutal aggression on Gaza Strip continues for the 129th day by land, sea and air, leaving tens of thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women, while thousands remain under the rubble and on the roads.

