LIVE UPDATES: Rafah Under Intense Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Palestinians endured constant air strikes in Rafah as heavy Israeli bombardment continued in the city where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 48 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah overnight.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:46am Doha Time] Deaths in Israeli strikes on Rafah rise to 67: Health Ministry

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed 67 Palestinians and wounded dozens, according to Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson.

Al-Qudra had earlier said that 48 people were killed in the attacks.

[11am Doha Time] WHO chief renews call for a ceasefire in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has reiterated a call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai, he said that help provided so far to Gaza in terms of medical supplies is“a drop in the ocean of need which continues to grow every day”.

[8:30am Doha Time] Japan 'deeply concerned' about Israel's operations in Rafah

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying it's“deeply concerned” about“reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah”.

“As the humanitarian situation on the ground deteriorates and the number of civilian casualties, including a large number of children, women, and elderly people, continues to rise, it is crucial to improve the humanitarian situation as soon as possible and to secure an environment in which humanitarian assistance activities can be carried out to achieve this,” the statement said.

[8:15am Doha Time] Rafah attack 'horrific and devastating': Australian senator

Australian Senator David Shoebridge has decried the bombardment on Rafah and questioned the timing while viewers in the United States watch the Super Bowl.

“The attack on Rafah happening at 2am Gaza time while the US is watching the Superbowl is utterly horrific and devastating,” said Shoebridge in a post on social media.

“Our hearts are with the Palestinian people now more than ever,” he added.

Shoebridge is a member of the Australian Greens who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and questioned Australia's role in exporting weapons to Israel.

[8am Doha Time] Netanyahu responsible for 'unprecedented humanitarian disaster': Bernie Sanders

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said“no one in Congress” should support the Biden administration sending military aid to Israel, in a post on X.

He added that Netanyahu's“war machine” is responsible for an“unprecedented humanitarian disaster”.

His comments come as Israel is preparing to launch an assault on Rafah – a move the international community has warned will create a humanitarian catastrophe in the city in southern Gaza.