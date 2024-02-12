Raffles Doha Awarded Forbes Travel Guide's Five-Star Rating

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Raffles Doha has announced it has been awarded Forbes Travel Guide's highly-coveted Five-Star ranking, earning recognition in its debut year for its elevated guest experience and highly-personalised service.

Forbes Travel Guide's Star Awards are a global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, and is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality.

“I am incredibly proud of Raffles Doha for being awarded Five Stars by Forbes Travel Guide. This is an incredible accomplishment made possible by the hotel team's dedication to providing a flawless guest experience, which reflects the best-in-class service and hospitality that guests know to expect when traveling with Raffles. This recognition is a testament to the team's excellence and the property's bright future,” said CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Omer Acar.

Featuring 132-suites, Raffles Doha is bringing a new wave of elegance and glamour to the country as Qatar's first all-suite hotel. The striking hotel is anchored between desert and sea, with a distinct location on Doha's bustling waterfront.

Featuring the Raffles brand's legendary butler service, Raffles Doha offers guests unparalleled and highly-personalized hospitality, elevating each guest's experience through access to bespoke amenities such as personal scent by Frederic Malle, a gallery of curated books and art, and a walk-in dressing room designed as a delicate jewelry box.

Adding to the destination's rich culinary scene, Raffles Doha offers five distinct dining experiences, including Alba, the first overseas outpost for the celebrated three-starred Michelin restaurant by Chef Enrico Crippa, in addition to modern cuisine, beverages, and artisan coffee and tea.

“This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences. They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience,” said President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide Amanda Frasier.