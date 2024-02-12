Expo 2023 Doha Marks National Day Of Rwanda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar yesterday marked the National Day of the Republic of Rwanda in the presence of Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Agriculture of Rwanda H E Ildephonse Musafiri, and a number of diplomats.

The celebration featured a range of cultural activities that expressed the African patrimony, including traditional music show.

The audience also witnessed the economic forum, with several Rwandan officials showcasing the most prominent efforts by the Rwandan government to support agriculture and the sustainable development, highlighting the major progress and renaissance Rwanda witnessed to draw investments.

Rwanda is participating in Expo 2023 Doha with a stellar pavilion at the International Zone which exhibited its history, as well as present and future, the cutting-edge technologies, the progress made in agriculture and water management through screens that displayed the stories, culture, and the heritage of the Rwandan people to learn about the accelerating pace of evolution in Rwanda.

The Rwandan pavilion presents a chronology of the evolution of Rwanda till it has become a regional hub for communications and information technology, as well as a tourist destination and optimum destination for investment and businesses.