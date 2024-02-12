UPI In Mauritius, Sri Lanka: Here's How Indians Travelling Abroad Can Make UPI Payments

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "UPI in Mauritius, Sri Lanka: The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services was launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 12 at 1 pm has successfully initiated its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, accompanied by the introduction of RuPay card services in Mauritius as part of a strategic endeavour. The inaugural UPI transaction in Sri Lanka was conducted by an Indian, marking a milestone in cross-border digital payments virtual ceremony witnessed the participation of Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Crafted by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI services offer instant real-time payment solutions via mobile phones, while RuPay, an Indian-origin card payment network, boasts global recognition and broad acceptance at various points of sale, ATMs, and online platforms initiative underscored New Delhi's commitment to bolstering bilateral economic ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, fostering digital connectivity and financial cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlights India's leadership in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure, with the Prime Minister actively promoting the exchange of development experiences and innovative solutions with partner nations launch will facilitate the accessibility of UPI settlement services for Indian citizens visiting Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as for Mauritian nationals traveling to India does UPI work abroad?To make UPI payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, individuals need first to register their bank account with a UPI-enabled mobile application. Once the bank account is linked, users are prompted to provide recipient information such as their bank account number, IBAN, and BIC, along with specifying the transfer amount and currency can you make UPI payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka?Open the UPI app and go to the home screen on your profile picture the Payment Settings section, select UPI International on Activate next to the bank account you want to use for international UPI payments your UPI PIN to confirm the activationOnce you have activated your international payment, scan the QR code provided by the merchant the amount you wish to pay. The total amount payable will be shown in both local currency and Indian rupees on \"Pay.\"Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.
MENAFN12022024007365015876ID1107840064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.