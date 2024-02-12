'Main Aisa Hi Hoon...', Elvish Yadav Defends Himself After Slapping Man In Restaurant; Video Goes VIRAL

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elvish Yadav made headlines recently after an incident at a restaurant in Jaipur where he slapped a man, which was captured in a viral video. The altercation involved Elvish engaging in a heated exchange with other guests, ultimately resulting in him slapping the man before leaving the scene. Following the video's circulation, Elvish issued a statement justifying his actions. He explained that he reacted to the man hurling abuses at him, stating, 'Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai...' (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone...). Elvish emphasized that he maintains a peaceful demeanor but does not tolerate personal insults, which prompted his response.

In his statement, Elvish also mentioned the presence of police and commandos during the incident, indicating that there was no unlawful behavior from his side. He asserted that the altercation was personal and stemmed from the man's derogatory remarks towards him. Elvish concluded by affirming his lack of regret for his actions, stating, 'Aisa hi hoon main' (I am like this only).

This incident comes shortly after Elvish Yadav made headlines for being blocked on social media by Kusha Kapila, who referred to him as 'sasti Kareena Kapoor'.