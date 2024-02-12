Bengaluru: Housewife Commits Suicide Over Husband's Alleged Illicit Affair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic incident unfolded in Rajagopalnagar, Bengaluru, as a young housewife, identified as Kavya, allegedly took her own life. The 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence near Mohan Theater, leaving behind her one-year-old child.

According to reports from Rajagopal Nagar Police, Kavya's parents, who reside in Kunigal, filed a complaint against four individuals, including her husband, Praveen. The grieving parents accused Praveen of having an illicit relationship, which they believe led to their daughter's untimely demise.

Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

Praveen, an engineer by profession, had been married to Kavya for two years. The couple had a lavish wedding ceremony, with Kavya's parents reportedly spending a significant amount on the festivities, including half a kilogram of gold and approximately 50 lakhs for the wedding expenses.

Bengaluru: Young man commits suicide because his girlfriend left him

Neighbours and acquaintances revealed that Kavya's relationship with her husband seemed strained, as Praveen allegedly did not seek employment and was often at home. Suspicion arose when Kavya's parents claimed that their daughter had confided in them about Praveen's extramarital affair, which reportedly caused her great distress.

The grieving family lamented over the loss of their daughter, expressing anger and frustration towards Praveen and demanding justice for Kavya's death. They emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of illicit relationships within marriages and urged authorities to take action against those responsible.