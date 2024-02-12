Deepika Padukone Shares Goofy BTS Video From Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone delighted fans by sharing a light-hearted behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan, celebrating its two-year anniversary. The movie, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, holds a special place in the hearts of many for its memorable characters and storyline.

In the shared video clip, Deepika Padukone, portraying the character Alisha, appears immersed in an intense scene. Despite the seriousness of the moment, she breaks character with a goofy expression, showcasing her playful side. Dressed in a black spaghetti top with a messy hairdo, her charming antics surely left fans amused. Deepika captioned the post simply with three inverted smile emojis.

The actress's gesture sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, with many expressing their fondness for her portrayal of Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan. One fan hailed her character as unforgettable, while another labeled it as one of her most underrated performances. Others commemorated the film's anniversary, acknowledging its status as a hidden gem in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, co-stars in the film, also joined the celebration on social media. Ananya shared a video posted by the production house showcasing memorable scenes from the movie, expressing her sentiment with a caption adorned with a red heart and a water wave emoji. Meanwhile, Siddhant curated a special tribute by sharing monochrome behind-the-scenes glimpses, including a captivating photo of himself shirtless with a surfboard and another featuring him alongside Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra during a ferry ride.