Karnataka Government Mulling Extension Of Deadline For Installing High Security Number Plates?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka State Transport Department is deliberating over the possibility of extending the deadline for installing High-Security Number Plates (HSRP). Transport Minister Ramalingareddy revealed that the current deadline of February 17th might be subject to revision to accommodate the surge in registrations anticipated towards the end period.

Following a comprehensive meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and various stakeholders, including representatives from the Auto Taxi and Lorry Associations, Minister Ramalingareddy acknowledged the array of demands put forth. He highlighted the government's efforts in fulfilling numerous requests since assuming office, emphasizing their commitment to addressing concerns raised by the public.

Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

With the looming deadline approaching, concerns have arisen regarding the potential challenges associated with uploading the necessary documentation amidst a last-minute rush. Minister Ramalingareddy assured the public that there is still time available, hinting at a possible extension to facilitate a smoother process for all stakeholders involved.

The installation of High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) holds significant importance in curbing fraudulent activities associated with vehicles, including the use of fake number plates and illegal operations. These plates serve as a crucial tool in tracking and regulating vehicular movements across the state.

Karnataka: Massive corruption allegations in HSRP implementation, Rs 700 crore scandal revealed

Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Log in to or portal.Click on "Book HSRP."Select your vehicle manufacturer company.Enter your vehicle details.Choose your nearest dealer showroom.Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.Schedule a convenient date for the installation of the HSRP number plate.