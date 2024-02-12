Ravindra Jadeja's Family Controversy: Rivaba's Stern Response To Father's Accusations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to inquiries regarding the accusations made by Ravindra Jadeja's father, Rivaba Jadeja firmly addressed the matter. When questioned about the allegations in an interview, the wife of the Indian cricketer chose not to delve into the issue, emphasising the purpose of the event instead.

During the interview, Ravindra's father had made public statements about the strained relationship with the cricket star and Rivaba. The cricketer himself took to social media to dismiss the interview as "meaningless and false," expressing his denial of the one-sided comments made by his father. He refrained from revealing more details publicly but asserted that attempts to tarnish his wife's image were inappropriate.

Rivaba, when asked about her father-in-law's comments in a video shared by Zee 24 Kalak, responded, "Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it."

In the initial interview, Ravindra's father disclosed details about the alleged separation between his son and daughter-in-law, stating that they live separately and have minimal communication with him. He expressed regret for encouraging Ravindra's cricketing career, implying that things might have been different had he not pursued it.

The father revealed living alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow. He expressed disappointment over the lack of contact and communication, attributing the strained relationship to issues arising a few months after their marriage.

He also shared concerns about Ravindra's wife wanting everything transferred to her name and creating a divide within the family. The father claimed that the family has had no contact with their granddaughter for five years, accusing Ravindra's in-laws of managing everything and interfering in family matters.

