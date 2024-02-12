Bihar Trust Vote: BJP-JD(U) Coalition Navigates Crucial Numbers Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The new Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is all set for a significant test as it faces a crucial floor test on Monday (February 12), marking the initiation of the budget session in the state assembly. The ruling Janata Dal (United) (JDU), experiencing its first substantial challenge since rejoining the BJP-led NDA, has taken preemptive measures by relocating its MLAs to a nearby hotel.

A three-line whip has been issued by the JDU, directing all its MLAs to be present and cast their votes in favor of the alliance during the trust vote.

Screening disrupted at NFAI Pune, right-wing outfit says 'I Am Not The River Jhelum' showed Army in poor light

The coalition government, comprising of JDU, BJP, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS), commands the support of 128 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, comfortably exceeding the majority mark of 122. The Mahagathbandhan, featuring RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI(M), and CPI, has 114 MLAs, falling short by eight votes to reach the majority mark.

Amidst rumors of missing RJD MLAs, the trust vote is poised to determine the fate of the newly established government.

Nitish Kumar, sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time on January 28, cited dissatisfaction with the Grand Alliance's internal dynamics and the lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's poll preparations as contributing factors.

Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi, Haryana borders sealed; farmers say 'we are not anti-national'

The outcome of the floor test will not only solidify the government's position but also set the tone for political alignments and power dynamics in the state.