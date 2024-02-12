'The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's Film Trailer Released At Super Bowl 2024 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Fall Guy teaser was revealed during the Super Bowl 2024, and Ryan Gosling's film included an enormous tribute to Taylor Swift. The teaser, which included Emily Blunt, was titled 'The Fall Guy | Everything' and claimed that the film will have 'everything'. This has action, romance, drama, twisted metal, cardio, space cowboys, aliens, teamwork, minerals, swords, hand slaps, butt slaps, ice, ice crimes, and Ryan 'm@th?r f****ng' Gosling without shirt.

The trailer added that the audience will see boats, birds, burritos, unicorns, and Emily 'm@th?r f****ng' Blunt before adding that the film will feature 'lots of feelings.'



Later, the trailer shows an emotional Ryan Gosling sitting in his car and listening to“All Too Well," the 10-minute rendition from Red (Taylor's Version). When Emily teases him,“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?" Reynolds replies,“Doesn't everybody?"



The Fall Guy also stars Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The official summary states, "From real-life stuntman and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the producer of John Wick, Nobody, and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet." The Fall Guy is a new humorous, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action films and the hardworking and underappreciated crew that make them.

The Fall Guy is reportedly inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name. David Leitch, who previously helmed Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, directs this picture. Ryan plays Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who quit the industry a year ago to focus on his physical and emotional wellbeing. He is called back into duty when the star of a mega-budget studio film produced by his former, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, goes missing.