Fatal Accident Near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC Bus And Bike Collision Claims Biker's Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck near Yeshwantpur metro station in Bengaluru as a young man lost his life in a fatal collision involving a KSRTC bus. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM when a KSRTC bus en route to Majestic collided with a motorbike, resulting in the tragic demise of the rider.
Reports suggest that the motorbike lost control, causing it to veer under the path of the oncoming bus. The victim, identified as a youth, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.
The bus involved belonged to the Tumkur Division, specifically the Turuvekere Unit, bearing the registration number KA 06 F 984. Yeshwantpur traffic police swiftly responded to the scene, shifting the deceased's body to an awaiting ambulance for further procedures.
MENAFN12022024007385015968ID1107840035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.