A New Global Reserve Currency Emerges, Shifting The Power For International Trade And Settlements

TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Blockchain has achieved a historic milestone with the release of SDR, the world's premier decentralized stable token. Known as Special Drawing Rights, designated with the ticker symbol XDR, this innovative token represents a significant leap forward in financial innovation. What sets XDR apart is its adoption of a pricing model directly from the esteemed International Monetary Fund (IMF) .XDR's distinction as the foremost global reserve currency for trade and commerce lies in its decentralized nature, ensuring that no single individual, financial institution, or government can control its issuance. Transactions are conducted anonymously, leveraging zero-knowledge proofs for utmost privacy, while also being remarkably cost-effective and lightning-fast.At the core of XDR's stability is its backing by Splendor, the evolved version of Bitcoin, which serves as the 'gold standard' supporting the currency. The SPL, held in a non-circulatory supply, is securely stored in a pre-programmed reserve pool. In simple terms, Splendor SPL acts as the new gold standard and the bedrock for the value of XDR, safeguarding the currency's integrity and reliability.XDR is already priced in various global currencies such as XDR/CNY - Chinese yuan, XDR/EUR - Euro, XDR/JPY - Japanese yen, XDR/GBP - U.K. pound, XDR/USD - U.S. dollar, XDR/DZD - Algerian dinar, XDR/AUD - Australian dollar, XDR/BWP - Botswana pula, XDR/BRL - Brazilian real, XDR/BND - Brunei dollar, XDR/CAD - Canadian dollar, XDR/CLP - Chilean peso, XDR/CZK - Czech koruna, XDR/DKK - Danish krone, XDR/INR - Indian rupee, XDR/ILS - Israeli New Shekel, XDR/KRW - Korean won, XDR/KWD - Kuwaiti dinar, XDR/MYR - Malaysian ringgit ,XDR/MUR - Mauritian rupee, XDR/MXN - Mexican peso, XDR/NZD - New Zealand dollar, XDR/NOK - Norwegian krone, XDR/OMR - Omani rial, XDR/PEN - Peruvian sol, XDR/PHP - Philippine peso, XDR/PLN - Polish zloty, XDR/QAR - Qatari riyal, XDR/RUB - Russian ruble, XDR/SAR - Saudi Arabian riyal, XDR/SGD - Singapore dollar, XDR/ZAR - South African rand, XDR/SEK - Swedish krona, XDR/CHF - Swiss franc, XDR/THB - Thai baht, XDR/TTD - Trinidadian dollar, XDR/AED - U.A.E. dirham, XDR/UYU - Uruguayan.The XDR daily pricing can be accessed on octaocean the decentralized exchange of Splendor Blockchain.In line with this transformative vision, Splendor Blockchain also introduces the Proof of Commitment protocol, catering to individuals prioritizing long-term savings. This innovative protocol allows XDR holders to earn 8% annual interest, paid daily in XDR, without the need to relocate their funds to any third party. By committing to maintain a specified balance in their own wallet for a predetermined period, individuals automatically qualify for interest payments, reinforcing financial autonomy.According to Toshi Nakamoto, the visionary creator of Splendor, a significant transformation is underway in global finance. Nakamoto envisions global banks integrating XDR into their trade and settlement processes, with nations eventually adopting XDR as their national currency. He emphasizes XDR's unparalleled fairness and transparency, which will educate governments on responsible currency management, curbing arbitrary printing, and distributing power to the individuals. In addition XDR is poised to empower governments with sound financial policies, leveraging the XDR exchange rate for their benefit. Conversely, governments with less favorable policies may face repercussions from their citizens, who may opt to trade directly in XDR to shield themselves from the erosive effects of inflation.Nakamoto also predicts that banks will swiftly recognize the profit potential of exchanging XDR for local currency, facilitating seamless transactions for billions of people across the world as well as acting as XDR custodians for people that are not tech savvy by adjusting their savings product offerings to include XDR in the mix.About Splendor Blockchain:Splendor Blockchain is a leading innovator in the decentralized finance sector, dedicated to improve global financial systems with simple to use technologies that empower all people.For more information visit

