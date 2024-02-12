Farmers Protest 2.0: Large Gathering Banned In Delhi Till March 12 Ahead Of Farmers Mega March

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the scheduled farmers' mega march on Tuesday (February 13), Delhi has imposed a ban on large gatherings until March 12 due to concerns over potential unrest and security issues associated with the planned protest. Farmers from across India are gearing up for a massive march to the national capital on February 13.

Their primary demands revolve around securing a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), crucial for ensuring fair prices for their agricultural produce. This demand was a pivotal condition when they temporarily suspended their agitation in 2021.

As these farmers prepare to travel from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi, heightened security measures have been put in place. Elaborate arrangements are visible along the Delhi-Haryana and Haryana-Punjab borders, with the Haryana government even sealing the state's border with Punjab using barbed wires and concrete blocks to deter the anticipated 'Dilli Chalo' march.

Additionally, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. To maintain control, mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been suspended in seven districts-Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa-from February 11 to 13.

