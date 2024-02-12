Kerala: Major Explosion At Firecracker Storage In Thrippunithura; One Dead

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ernakulam: In a tragic incident, a huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday at 10.30 am in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle.

According to reports, as many as 16 people including a woman were injured and two of them were reported to be in critical condition.

The incident happened beside Puthiyakavu temple in the region.

According to the latest reports, one of the critically injured persons has died in the explosion. Four people have been shifted to Medical College. The deceased has been identified as Uloor native, Vishnu. He suffered severe burn injuries while unloading crackers from the vehicle.

Despite being sent to the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital, which is in the vicinity, he was directed to Ernakulam General Hospital. As per reports,

he passed away before arriving at General Hospital.

Around 25 houses nearby were also damaged in the explosion while two vehicles were completely gutted. The explosion was felt up to 300 meters away.

According to fire force personnel, there was no permission to store firecrackers in that particular storage facility. Several houses suffered damage in the major explosion.



Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department to ensure expert treatment for those injured in the blast in Thrippunithura. The District Medical Officer has taken steps to provide better treatment facilities at Kalamasery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital. Thrippunithura Hospital has also been instructed to provide more facilities. If necessary, more Kaniv 108 ambulances were also instructed to be deployed.