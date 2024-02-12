Cabinet Rank For 90 Members In 9 Months! Karnataka Congress Govt Under Scrutiny For 'Appeasement Politics'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Congress-led government in Karnataka finds itself under scrutiny as it faces backlash for the unprecedented number of appointments to cabinet-rank positions, with critics labelling the move as either an attempt to please all or a necessary expansion.



Since assuming power nine months ago, the government has elevated a staggering total of 90 individuals to cabinet status, including 77 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and four Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). This move deemed the largest in Karnataka's history, has sparked debates regarding the implications and motives behind such extensive appointments.

Amidst the growing chorus of criticism, questions arise regarding the privileges and responsibilities accompanying cabinet rank status. Those bestowed with this title are entitled to several perks, including the ability to employ a staff of up to 14 members, access to a car accompanied by a police escort, and a higher salary. However, officials from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms suggest that the salary for such appointees is not significantly elevated.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the government's actions, emphasizing the need for restraint in the allocation of cabinet ranks. Bommai contends that the number of individuals holding cabinet-rank positions should not exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the Karnataka Assembly. The current situation, with 34 ministers already holding cabinet rank, coupled with the recent elevation of advisors, political secretaries, and commission chairpersons, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition quarters.

Of particular concern is the appointment of nine advisors to the Chief Minister, all bestowed with cabinet-rank status despite not being members of either legislative house. This includes notable figures such as Sunil Kanugolu, credited as the architect of Congress' electoral success, Dr. H Ravikumar serving as the CM's medical advisor, former IAS officer BS Patil, renowned for his expertise in branding Bengaluru, and Dr. Aarthi Krishna, the vice-president of the NRI Cell.