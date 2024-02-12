From BAPS Mandir Inauguration To Keynote Address: Details Of PM Modi's 2-Day UAE Trip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Tuesday, marking his seventh visit to the nation. The visit aims to enhance the already strong and diverse ties between the two countries. During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, focusing on bolstering the strategic partnership and fostering collaboration across sectors. The agenda will also encompass discussions on regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will convene with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defense Minister of the UAE. He will serve as a guest of honor at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, delivering a special keynote address.

A notable event during the visit is the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, scheduled for Wednesday.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the UAE emerged as one of the top four foreign direct investors in India, with bilateral trade between the two countries reaching an impressive $85 billion, underscoring their vital roles as key trading partners. This economic collaboration has been reinforced by significant agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022 and the establishment of the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023.

The Indian community, numbering approximately 3.5 million in the UAE, constitutes the largest expatriate group in the nation. Their contributions to the socio-economic advancement of the UAE have been instrumental in nurturing robust people-to-people connections.