CTO Chairman Hails Success Of Business Meetings In Saint-Martin

SAINT-MARTIN, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) concluded its business meetings last week in Saint-Martin, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to strengthen and revitalize the Caribbean tourism sector. Under the direction of Chairman Kenneth Bryan, who also serves as Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands, the CTO has embarked on a transformative journey to reimagine its role and impact within the global tourism landscape.“When I took over as chairman (in 2022), we decided to go through a reimagining exercise and you can start to see the changes already,” said Chairman Bryan, citing the appointment of Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper, the return of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda to the 25-member body, and the re-engagement of destinations such as Montserrat as examples of the progress made.A highlight of the meetings was the presentation of a comprehensive plan for the year ahead by Regis-Prosper, the first woman appointed to the post in the organization's history.This year's first series of business meetings focused on defining a strategic direction for the upcoming year and reviewing the organization's accomplishments since Minister Bryan's tenure began.“The discussions were fruitful and reflective of the vibrant spirit that characterizes our collective efforts,” stated Minister Bryan.“The CTO is moving towards a reimagined, revitalized and relevant future, with a clear focus on overcoming challenges through unity and shared vision,” he asserted.A significant part of the meetings centered on the critical role of aviation in connecting the Caribbean. Chairman Bryan emphasized the commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and addressing the complexities of aviation logistics, highlighting a resolution to engage with key stakeholders, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and regional airlines, to advocate for increased seat capacity and facilitate more seamless travel within the Caribbean.The group discussed the possibility of staging a Caribbean aviation conference: an assembly of airline and airport authority executives; hotel brands; tourism stakeholders; and government ministers with responsibility for tourism, civil aviation, regulatory and finance matters.“We need robust dialogue on the necessary changes to incentivize more connectivity within the region, so we're going to put our foot down on the gas concerning this because it's a serious concern for many members, particularly in the Eastern Caribbean.”Reflecting on his tenure as chairman, Minister Bryan is encouraged by the progress made, particularly in stabilizing the organization's fiscal position, increasing membership confidence, and positioning the CTO prominently in global tourism discussions. The CTO's efforts have also focused on leveraging technology, artificial intelligence, and digital media to enhance the Caribbean's appeal as the world's leading warm-weather destination.The CTO's vision also encompasses a rebranding of the organization and a reinforcement of the foundational spirit of Caribbean kinship.“Our goal is to ensure that every member state feels tangible value from its involvement with the CTO, fostering a sense of belonging and collective achievement,” commented Minister Bryan.He said CTO's strategic direction, under the Secretary-General's leadership, promises a dynamic and inclusive future for Caribbean tourism, one that emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and a deepened sense of regional camaraderie.Photo Caption: Kenneth Bryan, Chairman of CTO's Ministerial Council and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands (left), is pictured with CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper; Bermuda Minister of Tourism Owen Darrell; and Rosa Harris, Chairman of CTO's Board of Directors and Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands.

