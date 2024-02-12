Amity International School In Delhi Receives Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Amity International School in south Delhi received a bomb threat through mail on Monday, triggering panic.

A bomb detection squad is on the spot and so far nothing has been found, police said.

The police said that the email was received at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar.

"A thorough checking of the school is being done but nothing found yet,” said a senior police official.

This comes days after Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area received a bomb threat on February 2. Following the bomb threat call received in the morning from school management, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb detection team and sniffer dogs, was launched, the official had said, adding that the threat was found to be hoax.

