Amity International School In Delhi Receives Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Amity International School in south Delhi received a bomb threat through mail on Monday, triggering panic.
A bomb detection squad is on the spot and so far nothing has been found, police said.
The police said that the email was received at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar.
"A thorough checking of the school is being done but nothing found yet,” said a senior police official.
This comes days after Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area received a bomb threat on February 2. Following the bomb threat call received in the morning from school management, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb detection team and sniffer dogs, was launched, the official had said, adding that the threat was found to be hoax.
-- IANS
ssh/svn
MENAFN12022024000231011071ID1107839999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.