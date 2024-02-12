SC Extends Interim Bail Of Ashish Mishra In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday extended its earlier order granting interim bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant could not find on record any report relating to the status of trial after September 26, 2023.

Adjourning the matter, the Bench, also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, asked the apex court registry to obtain a status report from the trial court and in the meantime, ordered the extension of interim bail.

In September last year, the top court relaxed the bail condition of Ashish Mishra to stay in the national Capital considering the fact that his mother is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and his daughter also requires medical treatment.

However, it asked Mishra to not participate in any public function in Delhi or interact with the media in relation to any issue that is sub-judice.

The Supreme Court in January 2023 had imposed a slew of conditions while granting interim bail to Mishra.

It had ruled that Ashish Mishra would have to leave Uttar Pradesh (UP) within one week of his release; he cannot stay in UP or Delhi/NCR; he shall inform the court about his location; and any attempt by his family members or Mishra himself to influence witnesses would lead to cancellation of his bail.

The court added that Mishra would have to surrender his passport; he will not enter UP except to attend the trial proceedings; and, the prosecution, SIT, Informant or any family member of the victims of the crime will be at liberty to promptly inform the apex court of any incident of misuse of the concession of the interim bail.

In October, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri District's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

