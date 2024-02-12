WFP: Gaza Strip faces severe shortage of meals amid Israeli onslaught

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip is facing a severe shortage of meals for the majority of Palestinians due to the ongoing Israeli offensive, as reported by the World Food Program (WFP) on Sunday.



“For most in Gaza, there is no house, no table, and too few meals,” Matthew Hollingworth, the WFP Country Director for Palestine, stated in a released statement.



“We are hoping to be able to assist more bakeries, particularly in the northern areas where people are in desperate need, but we need access, and we need safety,” he further mentioned.



Israel has been conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th, resulting in the deaths of at least 28,176 people and injuries to 67,784 others. Additionally, nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.



The Israeli attacks have caused 85 percent of Gaza's population to become internally displaced, leading to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Furthermore, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.



In late 2023, South Africa initiated legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.



In its interim ruling in January, the UN court found South Africa's claims to be plausible. It issued provisional measures directing Israel's government to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

