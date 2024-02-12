Adnoc Gas fourth-quarter profit surges by 24 percent

(MENAFN) Adnoc Gas, the integrated gas processing unit of Adnoc, witnessed a significant 24 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit, attributed to the sale of larger volumes of natural gas and other commodities amidst elevated prices.



According to a filing submitted to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday, where its shares are listed, the company's net income surged to USD1.35 billion during the three months concluding in December.



In comparison to the corresponding period in the previous year, revenue also experienced a notable uptick, reaching USD6.3 billion in the latest reported quarter, compared to USD5.89 billion previously.



“Adnoc Gas delivered a strong set of results in 2023, overcoming a challenging market environment in the first half of the year,” stated Ahmed Alebri, the company’s chief executive.



“Adnoc Gas sustained its strong sales momentum during the year, signing new LNG [ liquefied natural gas] supply agreements valued between USD9 billion and USD12 billion, capitalising on the growing global demand for LNG as a transitional fuel.”



In the fourth quarter, the company experienced a 6 percent year-on-year increase in domestic gas production volumes, reaching 596 trillion British thermal units (tbtu). Additionally, the volume of exported and traded liquids witnessed a growth of over 3 percent, reaching 260 tbtu during the same period.

