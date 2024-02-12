Manchester police arrest 2 men after 'workplace accident' on industrial estate kills teenage boy

(MENAFN) Two men have been apprehended following the tragic death of a 17-year-old boy in what authorities have described as a "workplace accident" on an industrial estate. The incident occurred in Bury, Greater Manchester, prompting a collaborative investigation by law enforcement officials and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Emergency services were summoned to Tile Street in the town shortly after 10:00 AM on Thursday, where they responded to the distressing situation. Alongside police officers, fire crews, and paramedics also rushed to the scene to provide assistance.



In connection with the incident, a 41-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving offenses and gross negligence manslaughter. Additionally, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. As the joint investigation progresses, authorities are working diligently to ascertain the events leading up to the tragedy and ensure accountability for those involved.



A representative for Greater Manchester Police declared: "At around 10:10am (on Thursday), officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare at a business premises on Tile Street, Bury. It was established that a 17-year-old boy was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

