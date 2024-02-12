Atmosphere Reapproves Fenagy's Natural Refrigerants Label

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATMO Approved Label Fenagy

ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling, has reapproved Fenagy, a Danish manufacturer of heat pumps and combined heating and cooling systems.

- Kim G. Christensen, Managing Director of FenagyBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATMOsphere initially approved Fenagy for the label in May 2023.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, hydrocarbon gas manufacturer GTS and Japanese manufacturer Nihon Netsugen Systems have been approved, and Secon, Güntner and TEKO were reapproved for the second time.In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.Reapproval for the label takes place annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.“We have applied to renew the ATMO Approved label to underscore our dedication to keep developing and producing innovative heat pumps and refrigeration systems using natural refrigerants only,” said Kim G. Christensen, Managing Director of Fenagy.“With a focus on innovation and growth, we are proud to contribute to the transition towards natural refrigerants within the district heating sector and the industry, promoting a greener and more sustainable future.”The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 and ammonia. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.“We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Founded in 2020, Fenagy focuses on manufacturing efficient and competitive CO2 and hydrocarbon refrigeration systems and heat pumps. Fenagy's technology is based on electric refrigeration systems and heat pumps using CO2 and hydrocarbons as refrigerant. The units deliver an efficient supply of temperatures and performance, the company says, adding that each refrigeration system or heat pump is custom-built to meet the customer's specific needs.The core of Fenagy's business is to help customers in industrial refrigeration and district heating with a green and sustainable transition.Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.Jens Peter Løgtved, Operations Manager for Danish heating contractor Østervrå Varmeværk, offered the following appraisal of Fenagy's H-1200 AW heat pump:“The product has performed satisfactorily both in terms of COP and heat production.” In addition, he said,“we have been very satisfied with the service; the company has kept its promises.”Løgtved added:“We will definitely use this company again in the future; they seem very reliable and are always easy to get in touch with. Also, they are always quick to respond to a problem.”The 2024 label will also include training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals.“We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment, but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:. published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;. hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;. written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and. sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.About FenagyFounded in 2020, Fenagy focuses on manufacturing efficient and competitive CO2 refrigeration systems and heat pumps. 