TEKO Renews Natural Refrigerants Label From Atmosphere For Second Time

ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label TEKO

German OEM TEKO, a leader in the production of TC CO2 refrigeration systems, has for the second time renewed the ATMOApproved Natural Refrigerants Label.

- Andreas Meier Managing Director of TEKOBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEKO was initially granted the label in August 2022, becoming the first company to be so recognized, and renewed it in February 2023.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Recipients in 2023 also included Fenagy, SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, hydrocarbon gas manufacturer GTS and Japanese manufacturer Nihon Netsugen Systems have received the label, and Secon and Güntner renewed it for the second time.In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have received the label.The label is renewed annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.“The recognition we achieve due to the ATMO Approved Label reaffirms our position as a 'Best in Class natural refrigerants company' by ATMOsphere,” said Andreas Meier Managing Director of TEKO.“At TEKO Refrigeration, we see this achievement not just as a milestone but as a continuous journey towards a greener future,” Meier added.“Our dedication to climate mitigation remains steadfast, driving us to embrace innovation, reduce our carbon footprint, and lead the way in sustainable practices. With each renewal, we are advancing our commitment to the environment and promoting the growth of our climate-conscious initiatives for a healthier planet.”The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 and ammonia. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.“We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Founded in 1982, Altenstadt, Germany-based TEKO over the past decade has completely transformed its commercial and industrial refrigeration offering, mostly transitioning from super-polluting f-gases like R22 to natural refrigerants like CO2, ammonia and hydrocarbons. This mirrors Meier's view that“the future is natural.”TEKO offers a wide range of transcritical CO2 systems under its ROXSTA series, from small, space-saving units for discount shops to large models for cooling industrial goods. Its system are regulated by controls from long-term partner Wurm Electronic Systems. To date, 7,719 TEKO CO2 systems are in use worldwide, according to the company's website.TEKO also offers propane (R290) systems with partner Euroklima under the RANSTA series for medium temperature cooling or process refrigeration usage, as well as for building air conditioning. TEKO also provides ammonia systems for industrial refrigeration.As an internationally active company, TEKO is represented by subsidiaries and affiliates in Europe, Asia and Latin America.Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.Björn Stemmermann, CEO, German contractor Seco Kältetechnik GmbH, which has installed and maintained TEKO's transcritical CO2 systems, provided the following evaluation of TEKO.In regard to performance,“we have calculated the savings potential very conservatively. Our expectations were even exceeded in some cases.” Moreover,“the availability of spare parts was excellent and support from the specialists was guaranteed at all times. All training courses were strongly supported and any improvements were quickly implemented on a reciprocal basis.”Added Stemmermann:“The long-standing partnership between TEKO and Seco is sure to continue for a long time to come. With Teko's outstanding expertise, we believe we are excellently positioned for the future, no matter what customer requirements await us. We can only recommend TEKO.The 2024 label will also include training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals.“We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment, but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.Another 2024 label criterion centers around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), such as ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:. published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;. hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;. written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and. sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events)."We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label," explained Chasserot. This mirrors Meier's view that“the future is natural.” TEKO offers a wide range of transcritical CO2 systems under its ROXSTA series, from small to large units. Its system are regulated by controls from long-term partner Wurm Electronic Systems.

