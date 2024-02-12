Jasonl Launches Trade Portal For Architects And Designers In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Levin, Co-founder of JasonL Office FurnitureSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JasonL Office Furniture is giving architects and designers access to Australia's largest database of commercial-grade stocked office furniture.Recognising the evolving needs of the design community, JasonL is introducing a comprehensive trade portal , granting architects and designers unrestricted access to their complete database of commercial-grade office furniture designs.JasonL's core product range will be part of the initial launch, with their full catalogue being added to the trade portal over the next six months.Global inspiration pageIn addition to the expansive database, JasonL is set to launch an inspiration page featuring top office furniture designs from around the world. This page will serve as a valuable resource for architects and designers, allowing them to effortlessly integrate global design trends into their projects using the software of their choice.Co-founder of JasonL Office Furniture, Jason Levin, expresses the motivation behind this initiative, stating, "We understand that architects and designers are seeking innovative solutions to create exceptional designs for their clients and build a sustainable future. Our mission is to empower them with a vast database of modular, stocked furniture, eliminating delays and streamlining the design process."Construction industry advancementsAs part of this comprehensive offering, JasonL is extending its commitment to the construction industry. While the primary focus is on providing architects and designers with an unparalleled resource, the secondary objective is to benefit the construction sector by reducing delays associated with custom furniture.The managed service provided by JasonL promises a hassle-free experience for the construction industry, taking projects from measurement to delivery, assembly, and installation. This holistic approach aims to simplify the entire fit-out process, ensuring efficiency and timely project completion."We keep things clear and simple," says Emma Gourlay, Key Relationship Manager at JasonL. "Our commitment is not just about providing access; it's about nurturing creativity and fostering a collaborative ecosystem. We want to be more than a supplier – we aim to be a strategic partner in every design journey."For more information on JasonL Office Furniture and the groundbreaking trade portal, please visit their website here .

