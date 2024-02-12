Federal judge directs Musk to testify again in SEC’s Twitter investigation

(MENAFN) A federal judge has directed Elon Musk to testify once again in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into his USD44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The judge, Laurel Beeler, issued the order on Saturday night, formalizing a preliminary ruling she had made in December, which favored the regulator's stance.



The SEC initiated legal action against Musk in October, seeking to compel the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to provide testimony as part of the inquiry into his acquisition of Twitter in 2022, subsequently rebranded as X. Musk had previously declined to participate in an interview in September, as requested by the SEC.



The regulatory agency's investigation revolves around whether Musk adhered to legal requirements when submitting the necessary paperwork concerning his acquisitions of Twitter shares, and whether his public statements regarding the transaction were accurate.



Musk contested the SEC's request for an interview, citing previous interactions with the agency and accusing it of engaging in harassment tactics. Despite his objections, the court has mandated his cooperation, giving both parties a week to reach an agreement on the timing and location of the testimony.



Beeler dismissed Musk's argument, asserting that the SEC possessed the authority to issue the subpoena, which aimed to obtain pertinent information relevant to its investigation. In her ruling, Beeler affirmed the legitimacy of the SEC's actions in seeking the subpoena and emphasized the importance of Musk's compliance with the regulatory agency's inquiries.

