Israeli attacks on Rafah city claim lives of over 100 Palestinians

(MENAFN) According to an official Palestinian news agency, Israeli attacks targeting the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 individuals, as reported on the early hours of Monday.



Situated along Gaza's border with Egypt, Rafah has become a focal point of conflict, with Israel allegedly compelling civilians to evacuate to the area under the pretense of it being a safe zone.



In response to the escalating violence, the Israeli army approved a plan for a ground offensive in Rafah, further intensifying tensions in the region.



Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah amidst the ongoing bombardments across the enclave since October 7th have faced dire circumstances and heightened insecurity.



The relentless Israeli airstrikes have inflicted extensive casualties and widespread devastation, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.



With more than 28,000 lives lost and critical shortages of basic necessities, the people of Gaza continue to endure immense suffering amid the ongoing violence and conflict.

