Russian drone strike targets Ukraine 2nd largest city Kharkiv, murders 7

(MENAFN) According to Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov, a Russian drone strike targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals overnight, including three children. Additionally, three individuals sustained injuries during the attack, as confirmed by officials.



Reports indicate that at least 10 drones were deployed in the assault on Kharkiv, with eight of them successfully intercepted and shot down. The strike targeted civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district of the city, leading to a significant fire that engulfed 15 private residences.



According to Syniehubov, the strike targeted an oil depot, resulting in fuel leakage that ignited the fire. Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Police, confirmed the details in a Facebook post, quoted a citizen as seeing “a true hell: first the fuel flowed, then everything caught fire.”



Bolvinov reported that a family of five, comprising children aged 7, 4, and nine months, tragically perished in the fire, unable to escape their home as the flames engulfed it. Additionally, two adults lost their lives in another house consumed by the blaze, he stated.



Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed that over 50 individuals had been evacuated from the area. He also announced that emergency responders had successfully contained the fire by Saturday morning.



In an online statement, Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims affected by the tragic events. He emphasized that “terror can’t remain unpunished. Terror can’t remain without a fair response. Terrorists must lose this war they had started. Russia must be held accountable for every life it ruined and destroyed.”

