Kelvin Kiptum marathon world record-holder dies in car accident in Kenya

(MENAFN) Kelvin Kiptum, the world record-holder in the marathon, tragically lost his life in a car accident that occurred late Sunday in Kenya. At just 24 years old, Kiptum had recently achieved the remarkable feat of having his world record, set during the Chicago Marathon last year, officially ratified by the international track federation, World Athletics, only a week prior to the accident.



Kiptum was widely recognized as one of the most promising talents in long-distance running, with his sights set on the marathon event at the upcoming Paris Olympics in August. His untimely death is not only a profound loss for the sport but also a devastating blow to the running community at large.



The fatal crash also claimed the life of Kiptum's coach, Gervais Hakizimana, a Rwandan national. The accident occurred around 11 p.m., according to reports.



Milcah Chemos, another Kenyan athlete, confirmed the heartbreaking news of their deaths to a US news agency. Chemos, who was present at the hospital mortuary where the bodies were taken, struggled to contain her emotions as she spoke, her words punctuated by tears.



“I have no words to explain the loss of Kelvin,” she stated.



The tragic accident occurred on a road connecting the towns of Eldoret and Kaptagat in western Kenya, as confirmed by Milcah Chemos. This area, situated in the high-altitude region, is renowned globally as a premier training hub for elite distance runners, attracting athletes from Kenya and beyond who seek to hone their skills and endurance in the challenging terrain. It's worth noting that Kelvin Kiptum was born and raised in this very region.

