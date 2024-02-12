Shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church injures 3, female suspect killed

(MENAFN) During an incident at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday, off-duty officers swiftly responded as a woman opened fire inside the church premises, ultimately resulting in the death of the suspect, as stated by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner during a news conference.



Tragically, a child was left in critical condition following the shooting, while a 57-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, Chief Finner confirmed.



The woman, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, entered Lakewood Church on the west side at approximately 1:53 PM regional time, armed with a long rifle. Alarmingly, she was accompanied by a 5-year-old boy during the incident.



"Both officers … engaged, striking the female," Finner stated. "She's deceased here on the scene. Unfortunately, a 5-year-old kid was hit and is in critical condition at our local hospital,"



When asked about the possibility of police involvement in the child's shooting, Finner stated that he was unsure but emphasized that if the child was indeed harmed, the blame would fall on the suspect for putting the child in danger.



Furthermore, a 57-year-old man, who authorities believe was not involved in the incident, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, Chief Finner confirmed.



Regarding the suspect, Finner stated that she claimed to possess a bomb. However, upon investigation, officers found no explosives in the vicinity, as reported by the chief during the media briefing.



"She had a long gun and it could've been a lot worse," Finner stated in the news conference.

