Man in gender-reveal photoshoot sparked California wildfire faces involuntary manslaughter charges

In a tragic turn of events, a man involved in a family gender reveal photo shoot that sparked a devastating wildfire in Southern California in 2020 has entered a guilty plea for involuntary manslaughter, as confirmed by prosecutors on Friday.



The El Dorado Fire ignited on September 5, 2020, during a photo shoot arranged by Refugio Jimenez Jr. and Angelina Jimenez, along with their young children, at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, located at the base of the San Bernardino Mountains. The use of a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device during the event quickly ignited dry grass on a scorching day. Despite frantic attempts by the couple to extinguish the flames with bottled water and a prompt call to 911, the fire rapidly spread due to strong winds, engulfing wilderness areas on national forest land, approximately 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.



Tragically, the fire claimed the life of Charles Morton, a 39-year-old leader of the elite Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad, on September 17, 2020. Morton, with 18 years of firefighting experience, primarily with the U.S. Forest Service, succumbed when flames overwhelmed a remote area where firefighters were constructing fire breaks.



The San Bernardino County district attorney revealed on Friday that Refugio Jimenez Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure. He is scheduled to commence serving a year in jail on February 23. His sentencing also entails two years of felony probation and 200 hours of community service.



Angelina Jimenez pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of recklessly causing fire to property of another. She received a year of summary probation and 400 hours of community service. Additionally, the couple has been ordered to pay USD1,789,972 in restitution, reflecting the extensive damage caused by the wildfire.

