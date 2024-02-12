Man receives life sentence after admitting guilt to killing of 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

(MENAFN) In a recent court hearing, Chen Wu was sentenced to life in prison after admitting guilt to the murders of four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm in 2022. According to court records, Wu pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the November 20, 2022 killings.



Prosecutors asserted that Wu, also known as Wu Chen in jail records, fatally shot three men and a woman in a garage at the farm situated west of Hennessey, a town approximately 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of a plea agreement, Wu received life sentences without parole for each of the murder counts and a 20-year prison term for the assault charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently.



Wu, aged 47, was apprehended in Florida two days following the shooting and subsequently extradited to Oklahoma. Court records indicated that prosecutors alleged Wu had demanded the return of his USD300,000 investment in the marijuana operation shortly before carrying out the fatal shootings.



The victims of the attack were identified as Quirong Lin, Chen He Chun, Chen He Qiang, and Fang Hui Lee, as per court documents. Additionally, a fifth individual named Yi Fei Lin sustained injuries during the incident. Authorities later charged Yi Fei Lin with a separate assault charge, which is still pending resolution.



Law enforcement officials have noted that Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the marijuana farm, operating on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property, held an illegally obtained license for cultivating marijuana for medical purposes.



“This case should serve as a reminder of the dangers surrounding illegal marijuana activity in Oklahoma,” Kingfisher County District Attorney Tommy Humphries stated.

