(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russian forces launched a significant aerial assault on Ukraine, deploying 45 drones during a prolonged five-and-a-half-hour barrage, according to officials. This assault coincided with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ongoing restructuring of his war cabinet, underscoring the country's enduring struggle as the conflict enters its third year.



The Ukrainian air force reported that it successfully intercepted and shot down 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones across nine different regions, including the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital city. The targeted areas included agricultural facilities and coastal infrastructure, as outlined by officials from Ukraine's southern defense forces via Telegram. In the Mykolaiv region, one person was injured as a result of the attack, which triggered a fire and caused damage to residential buildings.



Additionally, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, another individual was injured when a blaze erupted due to debris from a destroyed drone falling to the ground, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the region's military administration.



Meanwhile, border police in Moldova reported the discovery of fragments from a "Shahed-type drone" near the southern town of Etulia, close to the Ukrainian border. Despite the presence of debris, authorities assured that there was no immediate danger to nearby communities posed by the remnants of the drone.



The coordinated drone attack represents a concerning escalation in hostilities, highlighting the persistent tensions and security challenges faced by Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical turmoil. As both sides navigate the complexities of the conflict, the repercussions of such attacks reverberate not only within Ukraine but also across neighboring regions, underscoring the broader implications of the ongoing crisis.

